Work is underway to resolve algal outbreak in Seddon's water

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 09:33

The brown algae have been appearing in the township’s water supply for the last couple of months. A cause has not been pinpointed but earthquake disturbance is suspected to have affected water alkalinity levels. Tests do not indicate the algae pose any health risk.

However, the pipes at the headworks of the town’s water supply will be lowered in the coming week to enable greater natural filtration to take place.

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer Stephen Rooney says while the work is underway the water may run dirty from time to time although every effort will be made to keep that disturbance to a minimum.

If the water coming through the network does become discoloured, the existing MIOX chlorine treatment will not be working effectively and people should boil any water they use for drinking and cooking. To minimise household disruption, it is suggested Seddon residents store some water in containers to use at any time there is discolouration of the tap water.