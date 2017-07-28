Napier Road to be reopened with new roundabout

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 09:44

The new Whakatu Arterial Link roundabout on State Highway 2 (SH2) will open this afternoon, which will also allow Napier Rd to be reopened.

The weather had been kind over the last week which meant the top two coats of asphalt could be laid by the contractors, said Hastings District councillor and chairman of the works and services committee Kevin Watkins.

"The weather has been a bit difficult however any delays should have no impact on the finishing of the entire project by late next year.

"We do thank the driving public and affected residents for their patience while the first of the three major roundabout has been completed.

"The next stage will be mostly off the roads and streets so will have a lot less impact on our day-to-day lives."

Reduced speed limits will remain in place at the roundabout site as work continues on the access roads, footpaths, lighting and landscaping.

The temporary roundabout at the intersection of SH2 and Pilcher Rd will remain in place until that intersection is incorporated into the intersection.

Work across the main route through the paddocks has ceased for winter as planned, and is unlikely to resume until late August/early September.

The construction of the bridge over the Karamu Stream at the Pakowhai Rd end of the project is going to plan. The piles are all place with the bridge beams due to be placed in about a month.

"This is a very important project that has been a long time in the planning," said Mr Watkins. "It will streamline the delivery of our produce to the processing hub of our district and contribute to safety on our roads, particularly by getting trucks off the residential streets of Whakatu."