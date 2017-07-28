Memorial plaques to be unveiled with ceremony

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 10:14

A ceremony to unveil memorial plaques will be held at Hamilton’s Ieper Memorial Garden this Sunday.

The bronze work marks the relationship between Hamilton and Ieper and features the musical score for The Last Post, and its installation is the second stage of the Garden’s development.

The new elements will be unveiled by Hamilton Mayor Andrew King, Minister of Veteran Affairs and Hamilton East MP David Bennett, project initiator Peter Bos and war hero Willy Apiata VC.

The Belgian city of Ieper, also known as Ypres, is the guardian of several First World War memorials and cemeteries significant to New Zealanders. Hamilton and Ieper have been forging closer commemorative ties for the last decade, with the Ieper Garden being built in Hamilton’s Memorial Park in 2014.

What: Unveiling of Ieper memorial plaques.

When: 10.30am, Sunday, 30 July 2017.

Where: Ieper Memorial Garden, Memorial Park, Memorial Drive, Hamilton East.