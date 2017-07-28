ChristchurchNZ economic infrastructure report released

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 10:27

ChristchurchNZ has released the latest report detailing the state of Christchurch and Canterbury’s economic infrastructure, which includes transport, energy, water and communication networks.

Some of the key updates in the report include:

Three central city parking buildings have opened: West End in Cashel St (680 spaces); 158 Hereford Street (580 spaces); and The Crossing (400 spaces).

The Tasman Global Access (TGA) cable came into service providing greater bandwidth capacity between New Zealand and Australia.

Enable’s total fibre network coverage reached over 150,000 homes and businesses in greater Christchurch in June 2017.

The Lyttelton Port of Christchurch has commenced work to develop a new $56 million cruise ship berth to be open in Spring 2019.

Lyttelton Port of Christchurch has completed a 10-hectare reclamation project in Te Awaparahi Bay. In April 2017 they lodged an application to extend the reclamation to a total area of 34 hectares.

The Stronger Christchurch Infrastructure Rebuild Team (SCIRT) programme of earthquake infrastructure repairs was completed in June 2017. The Alliance has disbanded and all associated network information handed back to Christchurch City Council and NZTA.

Christchurch City Council has put out a Request for Proposals for a hybrid delivery model akin to the SCIRT alliance to manage the three waters capital programme of ongoing repairs and improvements.

View the full report here: http://www.cdc.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/ChristchurchNZ-Infrastructure-SitRep-July-2017.pdf

Or contact Nick Bryan (nick.bryan@christchurchnz.com) for further technical information.

The post Christchurch and Canterbury economic infrastructure report released appeared first on Canterbury Development Corporation.