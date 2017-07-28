Police searching for missing Woodville woman

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 10:35

Police are currently searching for 82-year-old Valerie Steiner, who has been reported as missing.

Valerie was intending to visit a Woodville store around lunchtime yesterday, and hasn’t been seen since.

She suffers from memory loss, and may be confused and disoriented.

Police and family are concerned for her whereabouts, and they urge anyone who may have seen her to please get in touch immediately.

She would be travelling in a blue-coloured 2004 Honda Jazz (similar to the picture), registration BZN494, and is believed to be with her dark-brown Burmese cat, who is often with her in the car.

Any sightings of Valerie or her car can be reported to the Dannevirke Police Station on (06) 374 4500.