Winners in NPDC Proposed Focus Area Community Survey

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 10:37

Thousands of people have taken part in conversations on the proposed Focus Areas for New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) with Zero Waste and extending the Coastal Walkway from Bell Block to Waitara coming out tops.

Zero Waste had the highest level of support with 559 of the 670 responses in favour. Just 50 were against and 61 were neutral.

Thriving central city: 440 positive responses, 48 neutral, 30 negative.Breakwater Bay: 429 positive, 51 neutral, 70 negative.Treasure our water: 289 positive, 70 neutral, 64 negative.

"Our awesome natural environment has come out tops, along with extending the coastal walkway from Bell Block to Waitara," says Mayor Neil Holdom.

"We’re delighted that more than 3,500 people have completed the survey and tens of thousands watched our videos, giving valuable feedback about what our focus areas should be for the next three years.

"These opinions will be factored in, as we begin our public conversation about our 10-year work programme called the Long-Term Plan 2018-2028.

"However we’re aware that plenty of people haven’t joined the discussion yet, so this coming week we’re encouraging people to Keep Talking and letting us know, what our focus should be.

"What have we missed? Do you have any other big ideas? How can we keep the conversation going and communicate with you better?" says the Mayor.

For more information or to have your say, fill in our online survey at newplymouthnz.com/Top10 and go in the draw to win an iPad.