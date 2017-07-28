ICC: Drive to the conditions on icy roads

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 10:57

As the sun comes out, roads in Invercargill and the surrounding areas should begin to defrost.

Council contractors were out early this morning spreading grit on high-risk areas such as roundabouts and intersections, as well as on major roads.

Layard St, outside James Hargest College, was also gritted.

Black ice was an issue for many on the roads this morning as a result of hail and rain overnight, rather than the usual heavy winter frosts often experienced here.

Further frosty conditions are expected overnight tonight, and Council staff remind motorists to drive to the conditions tomorrow as well.