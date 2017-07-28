Virtuoso Strings Charitable Trust takes out top Porirua award

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 11:09

Porirua City Council congratulates the Virtuoso Strings Charitable Trust for taking top honours in the Porirua section of the prestigious Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards.

The orchestra took the Supreme Award and was one of five Porirua community organisations announced as category award winners at a ceremony at PÄtaka on Wednesday night.

Wellington Airport, Wellington Community Trust and the five local councils join together each year to recognise the valuable work done by community groups and volunteers.

In each council region, a judging panel selects five category winners, five category runner-ups, one rising star award winner and one supreme winner. The winners from each council region are then invited to a regional awards dinner in October where the regional winners will be announced.

The Porirua category winners are the Virtuoso Strings Charitable Trust, Porirua Schools Garden Club, Bodysweat Fitness, Friends of Mana Island and Te Ara Moana Trust. The Rising Star Award went to Titahi Bay Beach Festival.

Mayor Mike Tana said Virtuoso Strings Charitable Trust’s Supreme Award reflects the great impact the trust has made bringing music to students in low decile schools in Porirua.

"They provide free instruments and free tuition to students at low decile schools in Porirua. The trust was established in 2013 and has gone from strength to strength and their students did extremely well in their music exams through Trinity College."

"The Trust also runs the Virtuoso Strings Orchestra, which rehearses each week in Cannons Creek, Porirua. I’ve had the opportunity to hear the orchestra perform on a number of occasions and they‘re amazing."

Wellington Airport CEO Steve Sanderson congratulated all Porirua winners, especially the Virtuoso Strings Charitable Trust.

Jo Maxwell, Community Awards Manager Wellington Airport congratulated all Porirua winners.

"We are proud to celebrate the contribution from community groups and volunteers with the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards each year. Congratulations to all the winners from the Porirua region, especially Supreme Winner Virtuoso Strings. We were impressed by the many thousands of volunteer hours dedicated to changing young lives through the gift of music."

Liz Kelly, Wellington Community Trust trustee, praised the work of the volunteers. "The awards are one way that Wellington Community Trust can say thank you for the extraordinary work staff and volunteers contribute day in day out, building the richness and diversity in our community. To all the winners of the awards this year, congratulations - and to the supreme winner, Virtuoso Strings thank you for your tireless passion, belief and commitment our children in of Porirua."