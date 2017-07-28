Dollars on offer to support community environmental projects

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 11:20

Ever wondered how you might fund that conservation or sustainability project that’s been rattling around in your head?

Or you may even have started a project and are pondering how you’re going to complete it?

Auckland Council may have the answer for you!

We’re big on caring for the region’s natural environment and we’ve nearly $363,000 available to fund great ideas.

Applications for this year’s Regional Environment and Natural Heritage (RENH) grants programme open next Tuesday, 1 August, with funding of up to $40,000 available for eligible projects.

"We established this programme in 2015 to support the protection, development and restoration of Auckland’s natural heritage and environment" says Councillor Penny Hulse, Chair of the Environment and Community Committee.

"Our natural environment is one of our greatest assets and Auckland Council is committed to supporting those who are doing their bit to look after it. Forming partnerships with community groups is a key part of council’s environmental strategy. We believe meaningful conservation results are achieved when people receive adequate funding, training and support."

The RENH grants programme is open to a range of community-led environmental initiatives including projects to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles, support Pest Free Auckland 2050 through ecological restoration or pest control, restores Auckland’s waterways or empowers mana whenua to support activities in their role as kaitiaki.

Last year Project Litefoot Trust received a $25,000 grant to support their work helping sports clubs become more sustainable through the LiteClub programme. They have employed the programme in over one thousand community sports clubs around the country, saving them $6.4 million in bills while also preventing 6000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Operations Manager Antonia Gerlach says the RENH grant programme was an essential income source that allowed Project Litefoot to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of sports clubs in the Auckland region.

"We are fully dependent on grants so for projects like ours this funding is vital. Council has been one of our major supporters in Auckland and we couldn’t provide the service without their funding."

For further information about eligibility and to apply for the grant, visit the Auckland Council website. If you require assistance with your application, email environmentalfunding@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz.

Applications close on 10 September.