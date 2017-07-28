Achiever programme offers students career insight and experience

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 11:25

The 2017 Achiever Programme offers university students from across New Zealand and Australia an opportunity to gain valuable work experience to set themselves up to succeed in a career in business.

The initiative from Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand is open to students currently studying business, commerce or accounting in any stage of their tertiary studies, who are interesting in pursuing a career in accounting

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand is expecting to receive over 3,000 student applications, and over 150 participating employer organisations across both counties. In 2016, several student participants were offered either full-time graduate employment or continuing part time employment whilst studying within their host organisation.

Successful students will complete a rigorous five stage assessment process for work experience placements to occur during the summer break from November 2017, with placements lasting up to 12 weeks in duration.

Mark Rice, General Manager of Commercial at Chartered Accountants ANZ, said, "this is an incredible opportunity for students to learn from industry leaders, and will be a positive step on the path towards a career in business and finance.

"The programme offers students hands-on work experience, as well as insights into which accounting services line best suits them, and an opportunity to develop important industry contacts.

"It shows the value these students bring to businesses, and their contribution to thriving communities and prosperous economies.

"We’ve seen interest from a huge range of employers, with over 90 employers participating in the programme at this stage.

"The response we have had from employers is a clear demonstration that there is real demand for quality candidates to fill their undergraduate programs.

"This is the first year we are expanding the programme across New Zealand and Australia. It’s being rolled out in regional areas, which are experiencing problems with youth unemployment." he said.

Student applications are now open. Employer applications are closing on July 31st.

Mira Roessler, 2016 Achiever Program participant in Northland, New Zealand, said "it was the stepping stone into my first job in an accounting firm. Don't miss this awesome opportunity!"

Stephanie Lekawski, 2016 Achiever Program participant from ACT, Australia, said "I found the Chartered Accountants Achiever Programme to be the most beneficial pathway to work in the industry.

"I was able to secure a job in an accounting firm and gain hands-on experience in the workplace to prepare me for after my studies."