TGIF we have a BFH

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 11:39

It's Friday and to celebrate we've ordered a nice big fat high (BFH) for the weekend! In defence of the high it's probably taller and skinnier rather than shorter and fatter but either way it's a nice big high to roll in, calm down and dry out the weather.

Every region should get at least 48 hours of dry, calm weather - some may even have three of four days. Perfect weather to help dry out the saturated soil in both islands. Sunniest weather will be inland areas.

It will take until Sunday to fully spread over all of New Zealand which means on Saturday some lingering showers will still affect the eastern North Island, but will fade by evening along with the windy cooler southerlies.

By Monday rain returns late to Fiordland and South Westland and may be heavy - but the flip side is that the north east of New Zealand (Gisborne for example) will be more settled with much of the North Island still under high pressure, but it's slipping away by Tuesday.

As for the next big nationwide New Zealand high pressure system? Um...nothing to see here just yet. In fact the first 7 days of August may contain two sizeable lows for New Zealand meaning more wet stuff. So our suggestion is (for today anyway) to remain focused on the nice big high coming in for last few days of July :)

Have a great weekend New Zealand!

- WeatherWatch.co.nz