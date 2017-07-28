Rongomaiwahine kuia Pauline Tangiora receives prestigious award

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 11:53

The prestigious Bremen International Peace Prize for the Unknown Peaceworker and Public Engagement has been awarded to Mrs Pauline Tangiora, an indigenous environmental and peace campaigner from Aotearoa/New Zealand. Mrs Tangiora will be awarded the Peace Prize on November 17, 2017 at 7 pm in the Town Hall in Bremen, Germany.

Every two years the Schwelle Foundation selects nominees for the Bremen Peace Award - "crossing thresholds - breaking vicious circles". With this award they honour people and organizations who lead with a good example in their work for Peace, Justice and the Integrity of Creation.

Pauline Tangiora J.P., Q.S.O., Q.S.M., is a kuia from Rongomaiwahine. She also has affiliations to many other tribes. She is a Justice of the Peace, a former President and currently Vice President of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Aotearoa, former Regional Women's Representative for the World Council for Indigenous Peoples and a former Earth Charter Commissioner. She is currently an Ambassador to the Earth Council International, an Ambassador to the 13 International Indigenous Grandmothers' Council, and a member of the World Futures Council. She is a life member of the Maori Women's Welfare League and a Patroness of the Disarmament and Security Centre and the Peace Foundation. She has represented Aotearoa at many international fora, and was a Consultant to the International Steering Committee of the World Court Project. The International Court of Justice’s 1996 Advisory Opinion on the question of use and threat to use nuclear weapons has underpinned the recent successful UN negotiations for a Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons.

More information about Pauline’s work is available at: http://dieschwelle.de/en/peace-award/peace-award-2017/pauline-tangiora.html and http://www.disarmsecure.org/people/pauline.php (where you will find her CV, papers, publications and poems).