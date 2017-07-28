NZ wine wins double trophy at prestigious London competition

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 12:03

New Zealand wine producer, Crown Range Cellar have won trophies at the International Wine Challenge (IWC) awards in London - the Bendigo Trophy and the Central Otago Trophy.

The International Wine Challenge, now in its 34th year, is considered to be the world's finest and most meticulously judged wine competition. Every wine is assessed blind and judged for its faithfulness to style, region and vintage. Throughout the rigorous judging process, each medal-winning wine is tasted on three separate occasions by at least 10 different judges

The wine that has swept the world off their feet is Crown Range Cellar’s ‘China Girl’, Bendigo, Pinot Noir, 2015.

The exquisite Pinot Noir was awarded a gold medal by the IWC at the beginning of 2017, followed by a master medal by UK publication ‘The Drinks Business’.

The two trophies attained this year join the International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC) Pinot Noir trophy won by Crown Range Cellar’s top Pinot Noir in 2015. The fledgling wine company has now achieved three international trophies in the last 2 years, an enviable achievement.

This year, Crown Range Cellar director, Jing Song, has been officially appointed as Ambassador to the London IWSC for the greater China region. In November 2017, the IWSC is set to launch the ‘Crown Range Cellar Jing Song Trophy', encouraging young wine businesses and winemakers (particularly woman) in Asia to participate in the competition. This competition attracts producers from 90 countries to compete, has over 50,000 entries, 400 global industry experts and 8 months of judging.

The director and savvy entrepreneur of Crown Range Cellar, Jing Song says "I am absolutely thrilled by the extreme honour and achievement of our team. I am proud to be the first New Zealand Wine company in history to have its own trophy naming rights at one of London’s oldest and most prestigious wine awards".

Crown Range Cellar 'China Girl ' Pinot Noir stole the show with its deep garnet hue, with enticing aromas of plum, dark cherry, cardamom and mocha. Blackberry, bittersweet chocolate and baking spice on the palate with pronounced yet velvety tannins and a beautiful backbone of acidity.

Crown Range Cellar are not just conquering New Zealand and London but export globally and are just about to steal the hearts of wine lovers in New York. Crown Range Cellar are launching their 2014 Stolen Heart Merlot Malbec, 2013 Syrah and 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot into New York with a creative campaign featuring the much-loved NZ bachelor love story of Art Green and Matilda Rice shot in New York City. The project is styled by popular New York designer, Nicole Miller.

‘Stolen Heart’ is produced in the Hawkes Bay’s Gimblett Gravels growing district, is certified organic and produced in limited volume. The range of wines offers classic varietal notes of blackcurrant, cherry, baking spices and pepper. Wonderful with a wide range of food and seriously age worthy.

Crown Range Cellar is also the official wine partner for New Zealand Fashion Week in August this year. Come along and taste their exquisite wines in their pop up wine lounge at the viaduct event centre. Tickets to NZ Fashion Week can be purchased at iticket.co.nz.

Stolen Heart will launch at New Zealand Fashion Week on Tuesday 29th August at 7pm.