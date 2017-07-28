Boil Water Notices lifted for Acheron, Hororata and Malvern Hills

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 12:09

Residents connected to the Acheron, Hororata, Malvern Hills (Hartleys and Dalethorpe) water supplies are advised they no longer need to boil water.

Precautionary boil water notices were issued for the Acheron, Hororata, Malvern Hills (Hartleys and Dalethorpe) supplies last week for turbidity due to adverse weather conditions. When a water supply shows high turbidity, water treatment methods cannot be guaranteed to be effective.

Water supply turbidity levels have now lowered which means the treatment systems can operate effectively. Water samples have been taken showing the water supply is clear of E.coli and the water is safe to drink without boiling.

The Council wishes to thank residents for their patience while the notices were in place.

NOTE: Precautionary boil water notices for Springfield and Upper Selwyn Huts remain in place and residents on those supplies should continue to boil water. The Council is continuing to monitor these supplies and although sampling shows turbidity is improving, no change in the Boil Water Notice status is expected for these supplies over the next few days.