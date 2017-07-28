Kumagaya students visiting Invercargill

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 12:26

Students visiting Invercargill from Kumagaya will be welcomed to the city at two different receptions with Mayor Tim Shadbolt on Monday.

About 18 students and two staff from Kumagaya Prefectural Girls' High School, which is Southland Girls’ High School’s sister school, will attend the reception in Council Chambers from 10am Monday.

They will meet Mayor Shadbolt and Councillors before speeches are made and gifts are presented to the visitors.

While in New Zealand, the students will also visit Riverton, as well as Wairaki Station near Blackmount, where they will participate in farm activities like shearing sheep.

Meanwhile, at 1.45pm, 16 students and two staff from various other Kumagaya schools will also be hosted in a second reception with the Mayor.

The students come from schools which do not presently have a sister school in Invercargill, and so are afforded the opportunity to participate in an exchange through Kumagaya City Hall.

They are being hosted by James Hargest College, and this is the 25th Kumagaya homestay programme the school has participated in.

The students, aged 12-16, will also visit Queenstown, Te Rau Aroha Marae in Bluff, a dairy farm, and other local attractions during their visit here.

Every year, there are four groups of students from Kumagaya which visit Invercargill, while students from Invercargill schools travel to Japan every second year.