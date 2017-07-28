Racing Safety Development Fund open

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 13:33

Race courses can harness safety with the $1 million Racing Safety Development Fund, the Minister for Racing David Bennett has announced.

Applications for the fund, which has been operating for ten years, opens on 2 August, with the money divvied out over two funding rounds.

"Racecourses are an important part of communities across New Zealand, so it’s important we help ensure the health and safety aspects," Mr Bennett says.

"The fund benefits clubs and racing bodies across the country.

"Projects have included improvements for safety running rails, irrigation and drainage, lighting upgrades, and grandstand repairs," Mr Bennett says.

"This includes the health and safety of the racing animals, riders, spectators, officials, and others involved in racing," he says.

"All racing clubs and racing code bodies consider the condition and standard of their facilities and equipment, and assess whether they are safe for animals, staff, and customers."

All racing clubs and code bodies may apply for funding. New Zealand has about 150 active racing clubs and 70 racecourses. The Development Fund covers up to half the costs of a project with between $7,500 - and $50,000 funding being available for each project.

On-line applications must be submitted by 27 September 2017.

Further information is available from: www.communitymatters.govt.nz