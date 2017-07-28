Man arrested in relation to sexual grooming

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 13:06

Christchurch Police have today arrested and charged a man in relation to the sexual grooming of a young person.

A 51-year-old man will appear in Christchurch District Court this afternoon charged with meeting a young person following sexual grooming.

This arrest has come about after Police were alerted by the young person’s parent to communications between the man and victim.

This is an important reminder that the internet is a place where people are able to remain anonymous and prey on the vulnerable.

It is vital that parents are aware of who their children are communicating with and have some open and frank conversations about keeping safe, not giving out personal information and not meeting up with strangers.

Parents and caregivers can find useful information about keeping children safe online at www.netsafe.org.nz.

No other details of the offending can be released due to the victim’s age and due to the matter being before the court.