Police name Matakana crash victim

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are now in a position to name the man who died following a fatal crash yesterday in Matakana.
He was 81-year-old Raymond Inkersole from Warkworth.
Police’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Inkersole during this difficult time.
The Serious Crash Unit are investigating.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.