Work on new Te Mata water main about to start

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 15:45

With progress on replacing a major water pipe under Heretaunga St going well, work on the second part of the project to install a new water main under Te Mata Road is ramping up.

Under Heretaunga St the new pipe will be threaded through the pre-drilled first section early next week, after which the second of the three sections will be drilled. Along Te Mata Rd and in St Hill Lane investigations to confirm the location of underground services will start on Monday (July 31), with small potholes dug along the stretch between Durham Drive and Karanema Drive and in St Hill Lane.

The digging of pits about every 400m would start mid-August, after which a drill will dig from one to the next before the new water main is threaded through. The underground technique means open trenches do not need to be cut along the length of the installation, thus minimising disruption to traffic and residents as much as possible.

Traffic Management will be in place around the pit sites which will result in temporarily reduced car parking. Where footpaths are affected alternative routes will be in place.

The north bound lane of St Hill Lane, from Te Mata Road to Napier Road, will be closed during construction.

Hastings District Council held public meetings in Havelock North, dropped information off to homes and businesses along the route, and met with institutions such as schools and retirement villages prior to the start of planning for the project.

"Anyone who would like more information can call our contractors, Monadelphous, or Council," said councillor Kevin Watkins, who is also the chairman of Council’s works and services committee.

"Big once-in-a generation projects such as these always have some impact but we are keeping it to the absolute minimum. It is so important that we continue to improve our infrastructure to ensure it is fit for purpose. Both the Heretaunga and Te Mata projects are crucial to the district-wide management of our water supply."

"We are very appreciative of the consideration and patience shown by the public; business owners, drivers and pedestrians."

Once completed the projects will enable more water to be pumped around the district, making the water supply system more resilient and flexible. In Hastings the new pipe replaces a smaller 70-year-old main, while the main in Havelock North is a completely new pipe.