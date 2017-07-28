Section of SH1, Waimate closed after a truck has rolled

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 16:06

A section of State Highway One in Waimate, Canterbury, is blocked after a truck has rolled.

Police were advised around 2:30pm that the heavy vehicle had rolled on the Waimate Highway near Kingsbury Road.

There are no apparent injuries at this stage.

The road is expected to remain closed for approximately two hours while efforts are underway to right the truck.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at McNamaras Road, through Parsonage Road, Waimate Hunter Road, and Lower Hook Road; southbound traffic is being directed off SH1 at Lower Hook Road.

Motorists are asked to take extra care while the diversions are in place and avoid the area if possible.