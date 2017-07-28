Kopu-Hikuai Road progress update

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 16:28

Over the weekend the traffic management will remain the same for the Kopu-Hikuai Road (State Highway 25A) as it has done during the week.

On both Saturday and Sunday the Kopu-Hikuai Road (State Highway 25A) remains open to one lane with stop/go traffic management in place between 3pm and 9am. The road will continue to be closed between 9am and 3pm over the weekend to continue work on clearing the slip.

The slip will be monitored overnight with a four lamp floodlight onsite ensuring visibility and to make certain there is no further risk to the public.

The crew onsite are working towards having the slip cleared and the road open to traffic from Sunday at 3pm.

