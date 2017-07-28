Maintenance work on SH1 Brynderwyns this Sunday evening

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 16:32

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists it will be carrying out maintenance work on State Highway 1 on the Brynderwyn Hills this Sunday evening.

The work which is dependent on fine weather is scheduled to start at 7pm at the top of the hill.

A stop/go will be in place to keep traffic moving, however the Transport Agency says people should allow extra time for their journeys.

The road will be fully operational again in time for peak morning traffic.

We apologise for any inconvenience while we carry out this important work to clear drain and prevent slips.