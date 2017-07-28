Tauranga Police charge two offenders with aggravated robbery

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 17:15

Tauranga Police have today arrested and charged two 16-year old-males for two aggravated robberies in the Western Bay of Plenty.

The first robbery targeted a taxi driver in central Tauranga on Thursday 20 July, 2017.

The second aggravated robbery occurred at Arataki Superette on Wednesday 26 July, 2017.

Both youths remain in custody, due to appear in the Tauranga Youth Court on Saturday 29 July, 2017.