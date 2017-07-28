Auckland Police responds to aggravated robbery on Link Dr

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 19:00

Auckland Police are responding to an aggravated robbery which occurred on Link Drive, Wairau Valley this afternoon.

At 4:52pm Police were called to the incident, where two offenders have a robbed a cash-in-transit van outside a bank.

The two offenders were in possession of a weapon but no one was injured.

A sum of cash was taken.

Police are currently at the scene conducting a scene examination and speaking to witnesses.

Those involved will receive ongoing support.

Anyone who was at the scene or has information and hasn’t yet spoken to police, is asked to contact Auckland Police on 09 302 6400.