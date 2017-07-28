Man dies after crash on Coastal Highway near Nelson

|
The man who was trapped in the vehicle which crashed on the Coastal Highway, near Nelson, earlier this morning has died.
Emergency services at the scene managed to free the 32-year-old Nelson man from the car and he was transported to hospital but unfortunately passed away.
The road has reopened and the cause of the crash continues to be investigated.
