Examination of Northland shooting scene to continue over the weekend

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 18:15

The scene examination on Mt Tiger Road will continue throughout the weekend.

Fire inspectors are assisting police in establishing the cause of the fire, while specialist forensic staff are continuing a detailed search of the burnt-out property.

What is believed to be a firearm has been located next to the suspected remains of Quinn Patterson in the property, however this requires further forensic examination before it can be fully confirmed.

Police can confirm that Patterson possessed a number of firearms, but did not hold a firearms licence. How he came to acquire these firearms is clearly a concern, and an important focus of the investigation.

Police will only know exactly what firearms and other devices Patterson had available to him once the detailed scene examination is completed.

"I appreciate there are many questions being asked about this tragedy.

These issues all form part of the meticulous investigation which is ongoing," says Superintendent Russell Le Prou, Northland District Commander.

"It is very important that we fully understand what led to the events of Wednesday, including what was known about Patterson.

"We are aware of many comments from individuals in the media about Patterson.

If you have information that will help us then I urge you to talk to police if you have not already done so.

If you are not sure if your information will help, then please talk to us anyway and let us decide."

Police are continuing to support the victims involved and their families, as well as the police staff who responded.

"Police has received many messages of support from the community here in Northland and I would like to express my thanks for those," says Superintendent Le Prou.

"It is at times like this that our community really shows its strength."

"We will work tirelessly to ensure we get answers to the questions which are being asked, and identify any steps needed to prevent a tragedy like this occurring again.