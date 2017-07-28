Lions tour All Black jersey to be auctioned for Loss and Grief Awareness Week

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 20:36

The New Zealand Rugby Union has donated a 2017 Lions Rugby Tour All Black jersey to Skylight Trust to raise funds during Loss and Grief Week. Skylight Patron Louise Nicholas secured the lauded black jersey through a working relationship formed last year with rugby union Chief Executive Steve Tew.

Heather Henare, Skylight’s Chief Executive says that Skylight is over the moon to be gifted such an incredible piece of All Black history and already have several interested parties who are keen to bid.

The framed jersey comes complete with a list of the signatures from all 33 players, and the signatures of Head Coach Steve Hansen, Assistant Coach Ian Foster, and both Managers Darren Shand and Gilbert Enoka. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The All Black Lions series is unique in that it was a drawn series and future tours are in doubt. The jersey will be auctioned on Trade Me during Loss and Grief Week 24-30 July. This jersey is a priceless piece of All Black memorabilia, bidding is already at $510.

Skylight Trust is a national organisation that provides services and resources to people navigating through times of grief, loss, and trauma. Skylight offers national access to counselling services and has its own resource centre and library that is free to anyone in New Zealand. Skylight also offers professional training for those working in the field of grief, loss and trauma; and offers national training for school counsellors and runs national resilience building programmes.

"Aside from the All Black jersey auction, we have lunches with New Zealand celebrities Mikey Havoc, Tanemahuta Gray, Judy Bailey, Louise Nicolas, Polly Gillespie and more available on Trade Me until Wednesday."

http://www.trademe.co.nz/travel-events-activities/other/auction-1377815794.htm