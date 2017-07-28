Gales for the Chatham Islands on Saturday

|
A low pressure system currently located to the north of Chatham Islands is moving south. The low is forecast to deepen and lie just to the east of the islands during Saturday with southerly winds rising to severe gale.
Winds of this strength could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, as well as make driving conditions hazardous.
