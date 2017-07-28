Change of focus for Dunedin flood recovery

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 18:05

The flood recovery focus will shift next week, but there is still plenty of support in place for residents.

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull says, "Our focus this week has been on people’s welfare and making sure they get back into warm, dry homes and that affected families, farms and residents access the support that is available to them.

"Contractors and staff have also been working hard to restore access along main transport routes.

"While we will still be providing plenty of help for affected residents, from next week we will start to turn our attention to fully analysing what happened during this event, looking at what repair work is required and what areas may potentially need greater levels of infrastructural service."

In the week since flooding caused by heavy rain on 21 - 22 July, Dunedin City Council staff, contractors and a range of other organisations have been busy with the response and the recovery effort.

DCC staff and Red Cross volunteers have been on the ground today in Henley, on the Taieri and in other areas including Aramoana, checking on people’s welfare needs.

Mr Cull emphasised help is still available for flood-affected residents. The Mayoral Relief Fund has been re-launched and is targeted at people who cannot receive assistance through other avenues, such as insurance.

Assistance may also be available through Work and Income - people do not need to be receiving a benefit to be eligible for a Civil Defence emergency payment.

People should visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/floodrecovery for a wide range of information and contact details for agencies which can help, or phone 03 477 4000.

Mr Cull says, "I would like to take this opportunity again to thank all of the volunteers, response and welfare agencies, emergency services, local community boards, DCC and Otago Regional Council staff, and the wider community for their tireless efforts during both the response to the flooding last weekend, and the recovery process which is now ongoing.

"Many businesses, organisations and individuals have also put up their hands to help those in need.

"This has been a co-ordinated, multi-agency response and the entire community has pulled together."

DCC Recovery Manager Sandy Graham says staff and other agencies have been busy dealing with a wide range of welfare requests and property inspections, as well as calling and revisiting residents who have been affected by the event.

"We appreciate there is a level of anxiety in the community and we’ll continue to do what’s in our residents’ best interests as the clean up continues over the coming weeks."

Some key infrastructure facts

About 150 slips and another 150 sites of other road damage identified as affecting the roading and reserves network.

Approximately 30 of those sites will need additional geotechnical or civil engineering investigation and advice.

100 plus contractor staff working on the clean up.

Resources pooled from multiple contractors, all working together to achieve results for residents. A huge collaborative effort with the civil construction industry.

About $700,000 spent on clean up so far.

About 44 roads closures To prevent damage to grounds, a range of sportsfields are closed.

Sandbags - we will be collecting the last of the sandbags in Mosgiel and Outram tomorrow, and there are drop off sites too.

Some tracks, including those at Frasers Gully, Second Beach, Ocean View and parts of Signal Hill, remain closed due to slips. All tracks around the city are being checked, and people should take care on them in the meantime. The Mornington Tennis Courts are also closed until further notice due to a slip.

Some beaches and other waterways are also affected by the floods. Visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/floodrecovery for more details of these and other key issues.

For urgent issues over the weekend, please phone 03 477 4000.