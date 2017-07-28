Man arrested for dangerous driving in Central Otago

Friday, 28 July, 2017 - 22:31

Late this afternoon, Police in the Roxburgh and Alexandra area responded to a number of driving complaints from members of the public concerned about a silver car seen dangerously overtaking on blind corners, and driving at excessive speed.

While working to locate the vehicle, Police and emergency services were alerted at 5:45pm to a single vehicle crash on State Highway 8.

The same silver car had rolled, and was upside down in the middle of the road.

Both occupants had no injuries, and the road was blocked for around an hour while the scene was cleared.

The 21-year-old male driver of the car was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving, and is due to appear in the Queenstown District Court tomorrow.

Police want to thank members of the public who called us or approached Police at the scene, and we encourage any other witnesses who have not yet spoken to us to report to Alexandra Police Station or phone (03) 440 2500.

There are winter driving conditions across the district tonight, with a hard frost anticipated and icy roads.

Police ask that drivers please slow down and drive to the conditions.