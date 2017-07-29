Name release following fatal crash in Redwood Valley, near Nelson

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died following a fatal crash on the Coastal Highway, Redwood Valley, near Nelson yesterday.
He was 32-year-old Damien Miru of Stoke, Nelson.
Police inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.
