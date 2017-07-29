Homicide investigation launched after Hamilton stabbing

Saturday, 29 July, 2017 - 18:05

Waikato Police have launched a homicide investigation after local man, 54-year-old Norman Kingi, was located injured on Ranui Street, Hamilton, at approximately 11:30pm last night.

Emergency services attended to Mr Kingi immediately at the scene and he was taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, however he died shortly after midnight.

The enquiry team are working on a number of avenues, including undertaking a scene examination today with staff from ESR.

"We are speaking to number of witnesses and persons of interest.

Initial indications show that the deceased, Mr Kingi, disturbed a group of youths breaking into a vehicle.

During the altercations Mr Kingi has suffered a fatal wound and has subsequently died.

A 15 and 13-year-old have been arrested and have today appeared in the Hamilton Youth Court charged with Aggravated Wounding and Unlawful Interference with a motor vehicle.

"A 12-year-old will be referred to Youth Aid for Unlawful Interference with a motor vehicle, while the enquiry continues to establish what has occurred.

There has been a party in the area with a number of youth attending, and we are seeking anyone to come forward that may have been in the vicinity at the time."

Our thoughts are with Mr Kingi’s family and friends at this sad time and we ask that the media do not contact the family at this very difficult time," says DI Pitkethley.

If anyone has any information that they wish to share in relation to the assault or was at the party, they are encouraged to contact Hamilton Central Police on 07 858 6200 and quote Operation Argus or they can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.