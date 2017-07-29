Hawke's Bay Police investigate Heretaunga Street TAB robbery

Saturday, 29 July, 2017 - 17:25

Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of the Stortford Lodge TAB, St Leonards and are seeking any witnesses to suspicious activity in the area last night.

At approximately 9:55pm, Friday 28 July, 2017, two men entered the TAB on Heretaunga Street and threatened staff with a firearm.

No one was injured but those in attendance are receiving support.

The offenders were wearing dark-coloured clothing and had their faces covered at the time.

They left with a sum of cash and fled in an unknown direction in a car, described as a four-door station wagon.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, including unfamiliar vehicles or persons, in the Stortford Lodge area last night is asked to contact Hawke’s Bay Police as soon as possible.

Alternatively information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.