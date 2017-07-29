All bodies removed from scene of Northland shooting

Saturday, 29 July, 2017 - 13:51

The bodies of all those who died in the shooting incident in Northland earlier this week have now been removed from the Mt Tiger Road property.

The remains of the last deceased person, believed to be Quinn Patterson, were removed yesterday and a post mortem is being completed this morning.

The bodies of Netanya and Wendy Campbell were removed on Thursday and the post mortem has been completed.

They have now been returned to their families.

Good progress is being made on the scene investigations and it is expected to be finished later today or tomorrow.

"The investigation at the scene is meticulous as Police work with fire investigators to understand the cause of the fire and build a picture of what has occurred at the scene," said Superintendent Russell Le Prou, Northland District Commander.

Police can now confirm an officer visited the Mt Tiger Road property last month.

Police received information that a small, possibly illegal structure had been built on the property.

The officer offered to visit the property and was told that the structure was a platform to be used for target practice. After discussion with Patterson, and with no other relevant information the officer was aware of about Patterson, or activity at the property, he was satisfied it was a tenancy matter that required no further action by police.

This visit to the property forms part of the ongoing investigation into what was known about Patterson's background.

While we understand the public’s need for answers, Police is still piecing together everything that happened leading up to the events on Wednesday 26 July.

We will continue to provide updates on the progress of the investigation as we can.