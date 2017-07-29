Ngaio Gorge likely to be closed for several days following big landslip

Saturday, 29 July, 2017 - 13:49

Ngaio Gorge Road - one of the main routes between central Wellington and the western suburbs, will be closed for at least the rest of the weekend and possibly early next week following the large landslip early this morning.

Two very closely adjoining landslips have sent large boulders onto the road from a bluff above. Contractors started removing the rubble this morning but have been pulled back because a lot of rock still coming down this afternoon.

Consultant engineers, Wellington City Council and Police are not prepared to open the road again until it’s safe. At the moment the engineers are trying to figure out how they’ll remove the large amount of material that’s still above the road - it might involve a helicopter and monsoon bucket but that decision has yet to be made.

Probably about five or six truckloads of material has come down - mainly big boulders.

The nearby very narrow Old Porirua Road has been temporarily turned one-way (downhill) following aggro between motorists this morning who’ve been trying to use it as an alternative route. Motorists are urged to use other routes like the Ngauranga Gorge, Onslow Road and Churchill Drive via Wadestown.

Water main burst in Johnsonville

A large water main burst in Old Coach Road, Johnsonville, about midday has cut water supply to a large part of Johnsonville this afternoon. City Council contractors are on site but it is unfortunately unlikely that water supply will be restored for several hours.