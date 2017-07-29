Invercargill Police investigate Don Street incident

Saturday, 29 July, 2017 - 20:25

Invercargill Police are investigating an altercation between two people that occurred outside Tillermans Music Lounge on Don Street at approximately 2:15am this morning, Saturday 29 July.

It resulted in a 42-year-old man sustaining serious head injuries. He is currently in a stable condition at Dunedin Hospital.

There were a number of members of the public in the area at the time and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident.

Witnesses or anyone who has related information, and hasn't yet spoken to Police, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dave Kennelly at the Invercargill Police Station on 032110400.

Alternatively, information may also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.