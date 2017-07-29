Two lucky Lotto players win $500,000

Saturday, 29 July, 2017 - 21:34

Lotto players from Wellington and Nelson will be shouting from the rooftops after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Bev’s Candy Bar and Lotto in Wellington and Nelson City New World in Nelson.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by a player in Auckland, who takes home $100,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Magazine City and Lotto in Auckland.

By playing Lotto you're helping maintain, improve and build new facilities for hundreds of schools, sports clubs, and community groups each year. So good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket at any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.