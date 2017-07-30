Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 07:16

Police attended a fatal crash in Levin overnight.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight this morning on Cambridge Street, Levin. A car has driven into the back of a large truck and trailer unit that was parked on the side of the road.

As a result of the crash the car has burst in flames and engulfed both the car and truck and trailer unit, the occupants of the vehicle have died as a result.

Police are working at the scene to confirm how many people were in the car at the time of the crash.

The truck was unoccupied.

The Police Serious Crash Unit and other specialist staff are in attendance and enquiries are continuing as to the cause of the crash.