Second City Leaders' Forum to focus on 'regeneration ecosystem'

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 10:16

The second City Leaders’ Forum will be held tomorrow, providing another opportunity to discuss aspects of Christchurch’s regeneration.

Hosted by Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner and Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel, it will be facilitated by The Press editor, Joanna Norris.

"Tomorrow’s event is about the ‘Regeneration Ecosystem’ - the organisations responsible for the city’s regeneration, their roles and responsibilities, and what we’ve learned following the disestablishment of the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (CERA) just over a year ago," Ms Wagner says.

A panel of key greater Christchurch regeneration leaders will discuss the vision for, and regeneration of, Cathedral Square and its environs, and share updates on key public and private sector projects, including the Christchurch Knowledge Centre (Central Library), the Convention Centre and Victoria Square.

"When you take a walk around the city, you can see things are progressing and taking shape, but there’s still a lot more to do, which is why it’s so important we regularly get together to review where we’re at and where we’re going," Ms Wagner says.

"It’s about staying informed and on task to achieve the vision that’s been set out for our city."

"I'm looking forward to hearing about and discussing people's vision for Cathedral Square and its surroundings, as well as getting updates on some of the central city's key projects," Mayor Dalziel says.

"We need a thriving and flourishing central city in order to attract people back in to the CBD. The regeneration of the square and getting these key projects completed will go a long way to helping attract people to live in the CBD, ensuring that once again the central city has a beating heart."

The forum panellists are chief executives Karleen Edwards (Christchurch City Council), Rob Hall (Development Christchurch Limited), Albert Brantley (ÅtÄkaro Limited) and Ivan Iafeta (Regenerate Christchurch).