Police attend fatal crash in Hikurangi

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 13:00

Police are in attendance at a fatal vehicle crash in Hikurangi, Northland.

The crash involved two cars and occurred on SH1 shortly before 12pm today.

One person has died in the crash while two other people have moderate to minor injuries.

There are diversions in place at Jordan Valley Road and Apotu Road due to the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.