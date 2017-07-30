Site blessed and police still looking for witnesses in Hamilton stabbing

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 13:06

Police are very close to lifting cordons from the scene of the stabbing in Hamilton on Friday night, where Norman Kingi died.

Local Kaumatua have blessed the site and Police continue their investigation into Mr Kingi's death.

The post mortem has been completed and Mr Kingi has been returned to his family.

Our condolences and thoughts go out to Mr Kingi’s friends and his family at this tragic time.

Police are still seeking assistance from the public in the Dinsdale and Newton area of Hamilton. If you or someone you know had your vehicle broken into overnight, please contact Police as soon as possible.

We also ask that the young people that were present in the area over that time frame, (10pm 28 July until 1am 29 July) to contact police, with their parents or guardians, as soon as possible on 07 858 6200 and refer to Operation Argus.