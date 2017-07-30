Ngaio Gorge landslide - Sunday update

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 13:11

Ngaio Gorge Road, one of the main routes between central Wellington and the western suburbs, will be closed for several days while workers attempt to stabilise and clear a large landslip.

The landslide has grown significantly overnight since the first material came down off a steep bluff and closed the road early on Saturday morning. The road is now completely covered by large boulders and rubble.

Motorists are urged to use other routes like the Ngauranga Gorge, Onslow Road and Churchill Drive via Wadestown.

The nearby very narrow Old Porirua Road has been temporarily closed to through traffic due to congestion and safety problems. It will still be opened to residents.

Geotechnical experts and abseilers have been examining the landslip site this morning - and there are plans to bring a 20-tonne digger onto the site this afternoon. The machine will be used to bring unstable material off the slip face before work starts to clear the roadway.