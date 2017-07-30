Fatal car crash in Levin

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 13:21

The driver of a car and two passengers have died following a crash in Levin just after midnight this morning.

Police were called to attend the crash at 12.20am between the car and a stationary truck and trailer unit, where the car was engulfed in flames.

At this stage we cannot officially confirm who the three victims are.

This formal identification process will take some time and members of the inquiry team will be assisting.

The names of the deceased should be released when all this information is confirmed and police have notified all next of kin.

It is still unknown what has caused the crash.

The vehicle the deceased were travelling in, has been removed from the scene for further investigation and the coroner has been be notified of the deaths.