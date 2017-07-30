Man in critical care in hospital after Kitchener Street assault

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 14:16

About 3.40am on Saturday 29 July a 42-year-old Tongan national was assaulted on Kitchener Street in the Auckland CBD.

The victim has received serious head injuries and is in critical care at Auckland Hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to this assault.

The victim was seen walking down the middle of Kitchener Street impeding traffic when a vehicle stopped near the victim and words were exchanged between the victim and the occupants of this car.

A short time afterwards, the car has driven off at speed and the victim was left lying on the ground.

Police need to know how the victim received his injuries and the people in the car on Kitchener Street, can help paint this picture.

We would like the occupants of the car, that was seen on Kitchener Street, to come forward to help Police understand what has occurred.

The victim is on holiday from Tonga and was due to leave in two weeks’ time.

His wife is flying over next week to be with him.

Several members of the public have already come forward to Police with information.

Police would also like to hear from anyone else who may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6400, or they can phone CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.