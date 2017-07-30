Ngaio Gorge landslide: More boulders and rubble fall

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 14:44

Plans to bring a 20-tonne digger to start work this afternoon on the Ngaio Gorge landslide have been abandoned after yet more boulders and rubble fell onto the roadway about midday.

Engineers and Wellington City Council staff agree the situation today is too dangerous. They will monitor the slip today and reconvene tomorrow morning to consider their options in terms of stabilising the site and clearing the debris.

The landslide grew significantly overnight since the first material came down off a steep bluff and closed the road early on Saturday morning. The road is now completely covered by large boulders and rubble.

Motorists are urged to use other routes like the Ngauranga Gorge, Onslow Road and Churchill Drive via Wadestown.

The nearby very narrow Old Porirua Road has been temporarily closed to through traffic due to congestion and safety problems. It will still be opened to residents.

Ngaio Gorge Road is closed to pedestrians and cyclists - but pedestrians are still able to use the Trelissick Park track, in the valley below the road, to get past the landslide site.