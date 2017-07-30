Police responding to serious crash on SH1, Wellsford

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1, Wellsford, which occurred shortly before 4:45pm.
The collision reportedly occured between two motorcyclists near the Lovers Lane intersection.
A section of SH1 is closed and diversions are being put in place.
Further information will be released as it becomes available.
