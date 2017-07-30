Fatal crash on SH1 at Wellsford

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 18:05

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating a fatal collision on SH1, Wellsford, where one person has died and two others are injured.

Emergency services were called at 4:40pm, Sunday 30 July, 2017.

One person has died and another is critically injured following the collision involving two motorcyclists. A third person, believed to be a passenger on one of the motorcycles, has moderate injuries.

State Highway One is closed in both directions near the intersection of Lovers Lane.

Diversions are in place but motorists, particularly heavy vehicles, are asked to avoid the area for at least a couple of hours.