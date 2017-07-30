Heavy rain for Fiordland and Westland south of Otira

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 20:40

A front is expected to cross southern New Zealand on Monday and then become slow moving over central New Zealand on Tuesday. This front is preceded by a strong moist northerly flow and is forecast to bring a period of heavy rain to the west of the South Island. The heaviest falls are expected about Fiordland and the ranges of Westland south of Otira during Monday, with 80 to 120mm falling within 15 hours.

This is not an exceptional amount of rain for these areas, however people there, especially trampers, are advised to look out for rapidly rising rivers and streams.