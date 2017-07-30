Road remains closed near Wellsford

|
Motorists are advised that diversions remain in place this evening following a fatal collision between two motorcycles near Wellsford.
It happened shortly before 4:40pm on State Highway 1 near Lovers Lane.
Police thanks motorists for their patience.
