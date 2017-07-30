Ice warning for Napier-Taihape and Napier-Taupo Roads

Sunday, 30 July, 2017 - 23:00

Eastern Police are warning motorists to drive with caution on Napier-Taihape and Napier-Taupo roads throughout the night due to icy conditions.

Weather conditions in the area are very cold, with matches of black ice very likely.

Police have received reports of motorists nearly going off the road.

Road users are urged to drive to the conditions, which means slow right down, increase following distances, and use headlights.

Drivers and passengers should also ensure they have warm clothing with them when travelling these roads in case of emergencies.